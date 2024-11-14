Left Menu

Press Freedom Under Siege in Bangladesh

The Editors’ Council of Bangladesh criticizes the interim government's decision to revoke press accreditations for 167 journalists. This action threatens press freedom and risks creating a restrictive media atmosphere. The council urges the Ministry of Information to uphold independent journalism and avoid actions without concrete evidence.

In a move sparking widespread concern, the Editors' Council of Bangladesh has condemned the interim government's decision to revoke press accreditations for 167 journalists, alleging that this decision jeopardizes press freedom and threatens to create a restrictive media climate.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the Press Information Department (PID) executed this revocation in three phases, affecting many seasoned journalists and editors, which has alarmed the Editors Council.

The Editors Council released a statement urging the Ministry of Information to desist from unsubstantiated actions and to protect the role of independent journalism within a democratic framework, emphasizing the potential risks of censorship and increased media control reminiscent of past authoritarian regimes.

