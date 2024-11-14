Left Menu

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges: October's Fourfold Jump

The U.S. budget deficit in October surged to $257 billion, a significant increase driven by unique circumstances. Factors such as deferred tax payments and benefit payment adjustments influenced the figures. The report marks a challenging fiscal start for the 2025 financial year as expenditures rise and revenues fall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:30 IST
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges: October's Fourfold Jump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States budget deficit dramatically surged in October, reaching nearly $257 billion, marking a quadrupled increase compared to the same month last year. The Treasury Department attributed this hike to several one-off factors, presenting a daunting fiscal start for the upcoming year as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

Significant contributors to the inflated deficit include deferred tax payments from regions affected by natural disasters in 2023, such as California, and adjustments in benefit payments. Excluding these anomalies, the deficit would have still risen by 22% compared to October last year, amounting to $47 billion.

Meanwhile, federal receipts fell by 19% to $327 billion, and expenditures shot up by 24%, totaling $584 billion. Although outlays for essential services like Social Security and Medicare rose, a slight decline in public debt service costs gave a glimmer of optimism amidst the fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024