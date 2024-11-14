U.S. Budget Deficit Surges: October's Fourfold Jump

The United States budget deficit dramatically surged in October, reaching nearly $257 billion, marking a quadrupled increase compared to the same month last year. The Treasury Department attributed this hike to several one-off factors, presenting a daunting fiscal start for the upcoming year as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

Significant contributors to the inflated deficit include deferred tax payments from regions affected by natural disasters in 2023, such as California, and adjustments in benefit payments. Excluding these anomalies, the deficit would have still risen by 22% compared to October last year, amounting to $47 billion.

Meanwhile, federal receipts fell by 19% to $327 billion, and expenditures shot up by 24%, totaling $584 billion. Although outlays for essential services like Social Security and Medicare rose, a slight decline in public debt service costs gave a glimmer of optimism amidst the fiscal challenges.

