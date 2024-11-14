Crackdown in Kashmir: NIA Seizes Property of Key Terror Suspect

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action by attaching the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, a significant terror suspect.

Linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), Langoo is accused of involvement in a conspiracy that led to the murder of two non-locals in Kashmir earlier this year.

This strategic move by the NIA is part of a broader effort to dismantle terror networks operating in the region, following the discovery of the property transfer to Langoo and his subsequent arrest in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)