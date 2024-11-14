Crackdown in Kashmir: NIA Seizes Property of Key Terror Suspect
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, a key terror suspect linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba's offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), involved in a conspiracy and killing of non-locals in Kashmir. The move aims to disrupt terror networks in the region.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action by attaching the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, a significant terror suspect.
Linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), Langoo is accused of involvement in a conspiracy that led to the murder of two non-locals in Kashmir earlier this year.
This strategic move by the NIA is part of a broader effort to dismantle terror networks operating in the region, following the discovery of the property transfer to Langoo and his subsequent arrest in February.
