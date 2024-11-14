Karnataka High Court Suspends Sentence of Congress MLA in Belekeri Iron Ore Case
The Karnataka High Court has suspended the seven-year prison sentence of Congress MLA Satish Sail, pending appeal in the Belekeri iron ore disappearance case. This follows the initial conviction for illegal exports. Conditions for suspension include depositing a portion of fines imposed by the special court.
The Karnataka High Court has suspended the seven-year prison sentence of Congress MLA Satish Sail, stemming from the Belekeri iron ore disappearance case. This decision came following an appeal by Sail and several co-accused challenging their convictions by a special court.
The case involves allegations of illegal iron ore exports from the Belekeri port, implicating Sail and others in fraudulent activities between 2008 and 2013. Sail's own company, Mallikarjun Shipping, was found to be integral to these operations.
As part of the suspension conditions, the court mandated the defendants deposit 25% of their penalties within six weeks. The case underscores ongoing legal battles surrounding illegal mining activities in Karnataka, initiated by a Lokayukta probe and pursued by the CBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
