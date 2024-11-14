Left Menu

Supreme Court Reinstates Chhattisgarh Sarpanch Wrongfully Removed from Office

The Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement of Sonam Lakra, a woman sarpanch removed from her post for unjust reasons in Chhattisgarh. The court criticized the state government for its actions and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the state for the harassment she endured, calling it high-handedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:53 IST
Supreme Court Reinstates Chhattisgarh Sarpanch Wrongfully Removed from Office
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has made a landmark judgment by reinstating an elected woman sarpanch, Sonam Lakra, who was unceremoniously removed from her position for alleged unjustified reasons. The apex court sharply criticized the actions of the Chhattisgarh government, stating that they required Lakra to plead for a resolution like a 'begging bowl before a bureaucrat'.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan found the removal to be grounded on a 'lame excuse', deeming the proceedings against Lakra unwarranted. The court noted the difficulties in managing construction timelines, blaming authorities for the oversight rather than Lakra. They further imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the state, to be paid to Lakra for the harassment experienced.

Emphasizing the misuse of power by state officials, the court mandated a prompt inquiry into the matter. It upheld the right of an elected representative to serve without unnecessary obstacles, voicing concern over the systemic issues highlighted during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024