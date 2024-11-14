Supreme Court Reinstates Chhattisgarh Sarpanch Wrongfully Removed from Office

The Supreme Court has made a landmark judgment by reinstating an elected woman sarpanch, Sonam Lakra, who was unceremoniously removed from her position for alleged unjustified reasons. The apex court sharply criticized the actions of the Chhattisgarh government, stating that they required Lakra to plead for a resolution like a 'begging bowl before a bureaucrat'.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan found the removal to be grounded on a 'lame excuse', deeming the proceedings against Lakra unwarranted. The court noted the difficulties in managing construction timelines, blaming authorities for the oversight rather than Lakra. They further imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the state, to be paid to Lakra for the harassment experienced.

Emphasizing the misuse of power by state officials, the court mandated a prompt inquiry into the matter. It upheld the right of an elected representative to serve without unnecessary obstacles, voicing concern over the systemic issues highlighted during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)