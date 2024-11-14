Maiyan Samman Yojana: Court Upholds Controversial Welfare Scheme
The Jharkhand High Court dismissed a PIL against the Maiyan Samman Yojana, a scheme providing financial aid to women. The court upheld the scheme, aimed at supporting women in need, despite allegations of it being a political tool. The payout amount was recently increased.
The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation challenging the Maiyan Samman Yojana, a welfare initiative by the Hemant Soren administration. The initiative provides annual financial assistance of Rs 12,000 to women aged 21 to 50, a support now extended to those aged 18 and above.
A division bench, including Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roushan, rejected claims by petitioner Vishnu Sahu that the scheme was a political maneuver to entice voters ahead of assembly elections. Justice Rao emphasized the court's stance against interfering in policy decisions.
The Jharkhand government's scheme aims at women who meet specific criteria, ensuring financial aid directly to their bank accounts, linked to Aadhaar cards. Despite criticisms, Chief Minister Hemant Soren remains confident in the scheme's legality, discussing the issue in a recent social media post.
