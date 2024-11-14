Himachal Unveils Special Relief Package Amidst Legacy Celebration

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Thursday a substantial relief package for disaster-hit areas of Samej and Bagi bridge in Rampur during the closing ceremony of the Lavi fair. The package mirrors last year's efforts, significantly increasing financial aid for affected families.

Sukhu detailed that families who lost homes entirely would now receive Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 1.5 lakh. Those with partially damaged homes would be compensated with Rs 1 lakh. The state will also issue death certificates and financial aid to families of individuals missing due to the disaster.

The Chief Minister highlighted the efficient disaster response of the current administration. Criticizing the former BJP government's alleged mismanagement, Sukhu reiterated the state's commitment to rehabilitating affected families and funding welfare initiatives. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh praised the ongoing development projects, with significant budget allocated for road improvements.

