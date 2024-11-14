Left Menu

Himachal Unveils Special Relief Package Amidst Legacy Celebration

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a generous relief package for the disaster-stricken Samej and Bagi bridge regions in Rampur. During the Lavi fair's closing ceremony, it was revealed that families with completely destroyed homes will receive substantial compensation. The state's responsive measures were emphasized amid criticism of the previous administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:01 IST
Himachal Unveils Special Relief Package Amidst Legacy Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Thursday a substantial relief package for disaster-hit areas of Samej and Bagi bridge in Rampur during the closing ceremony of the Lavi fair. The package mirrors last year's efforts, significantly increasing financial aid for affected families.

Sukhu detailed that families who lost homes entirely would now receive Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 1.5 lakh. Those with partially damaged homes would be compensated with Rs 1 lakh. The state will also issue death certificates and financial aid to families of individuals missing due to the disaster.

The Chief Minister highlighted the efficient disaster response of the current administration. Criticizing the former BJP government's alleged mismanagement, Sukhu reiterated the state's commitment to rehabilitating affected families and funding welfare initiatives. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh praised the ongoing development projects, with significant budget allocated for road improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024