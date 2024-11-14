Cattle Chaos: High-Speed Chase Ends in Tragic Accident

In a high-stakes pursuit early Thursday, an alleged cattle smuggler died and six others were injured when their vehicle, heavily laden with cows, overturned. The incident occurred on the wrong side of a road near Manesar, as police chased the pickup truck, according to official reports.

A spokesperson for the police revealed that, amidst the pursuit, the smugglers' vehicle became ensnared in a traffic jam at Pachgaon Chowk. As the police vehicle closed in, the truck attempted to accelerate, ultimately crashing into a divider and overturning. Authorities apprehended the suspects around 3:30 a.m.

The operation led to the capture of seven suspects, uncovering four cows cruelly crammed inside the vehicle. One suspect, Sahzad, died in the accident. Meanwhile, five surviving suspects, with a history of violent crime, were arrested and remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)