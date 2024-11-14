Left Menu

Cattle Chaos: High-Speed Chase Ends in Tragic Accident

A high-speed police chase ended tragically when a vehicle carrying cattle overturned, resulting in the death of an alleged smuggler and injuries to six others. Following the incident, the alleged smugglers, who have criminal records, were apprehended by police after being treated at a hospital.

Updated: 14-11-2024 21:07 IST
In a high-stakes pursuit early Thursday, an alleged cattle smuggler died and six others were injured when their vehicle, heavily laden with cows, overturned. The incident occurred on the wrong side of a road near Manesar, as police chased the pickup truck, according to official reports.

A spokesperson for the police revealed that, amidst the pursuit, the smugglers' vehicle became ensnared in a traffic jam at Pachgaon Chowk. As the police vehicle closed in, the truck attempted to accelerate, ultimately crashing into a divider and overturning. Authorities apprehended the suspects around 3:30 a.m.

The operation led to the capture of seven suspects, uncovering four cows cruelly crammed inside the vehicle. One suspect, Sahzad, died in the accident. Meanwhile, five surviving suspects, with a history of violent crime, were arrested and remain under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

