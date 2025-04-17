Heroic Officers Prevent Tragedy: Gurugram Police Save Young Woman's Life

In a remarkable act of bravery, Gurugram police officers saved a 23-year-old woman who attempted to commit suicide. The quick response from officers, arriving in just six minutes, prevented a tragedy in her rental accommodation.

The woman, found locked in a room with a gas cylinder and lighter, was rescued by head constable Sanjay, constable Dinesh, and SPO Sundar Lal after they broke open the door. Their swift action has earned them recognition and rewards from Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora.

As a video of the incident circulates on social media, the three officers are celebrated for preventing a potential loss of life. Additional women police personnel were called to assist, ensuring the young woman's safety. Her family has been informed of her well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)