Inferno Engulfs Manesar Slum: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A massive fire broke out in a slum in Sector 2, IMT Manesar, gutting around 80 shanties. Prompt action by firefighters and police prevented any casualties, though two dogs and shanty goods were destroyed. The fire's rapid spread was triggered by exploding cooking cylinders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:23 IST
A fire erupted at a slum in Sector 2, IMT Manesar, on Wednesday, gutting approximately 80 shanties, fire officials announced.

The blaze intensified quickly due to exploding cooking cylinders, sending thick smoke skyward. Initial detection indicates the fire might have started during cooking.

Swift action involved over ten fire tenders and 50 firefighters, with police and civil defence teams aiding efforts. While no human casualties occurred, two dogs and slum goods were incinerated. Investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing, stated Lalit Kumar, a fire official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

