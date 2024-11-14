Gang Rivalry Sparks Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Alleged Tillu Member
Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old Nihal, a suspected member of the Tillu gang, after a brief gunfire exchange near Rohini. He is accused of murdering Amit Lakra, allegedly linked to gang rivalries. Initial investigations suggest Lakra was part of the Gogi gang and targeted by Tillu's associates.
- India
A 22-year-old murder suspect, Nihal, was apprehended by the Delhi Police's special cell after a brief shootout near Rohini, as confirmed by a police official on Thursday.
Nihal, allegedly linked to the Tillu gang, suffered gunshot wounds during the encounter and has been tied to the murder of 26-year-old Amit Lakra, who was recently bailed in a robbery case.
According to officials, Lakra, connected to the Gogi gang, was killed in a crowded Mundka market, sparking suspicions of a gang rivalry with the Tillu Tajpuria-Davinder Bambiha gang. A stolen scooter used by Nihal was recovered, strengthening the case against him.
