Gang Rivalry Sparks Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Alleged Tillu Member

A 22-year-old murder suspect, Nihal, was apprehended by the Delhi Police's special cell after a brief shootout near Rohini, as confirmed by a police official on Thursday.

Nihal, allegedly linked to the Tillu gang, suffered gunshot wounds during the encounter and has been tied to the murder of 26-year-old Amit Lakra, who was recently bailed in a robbery case.

According to officials, Lakra, connected to the Gogi gang, was killed in a crowded Mundka market, sparking suspicions of a gang rivalry with the Tillu Tajpuria-Davinder Bambiha gang. A stolen scooter used by Nihal was recovered, strengthening the case against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)