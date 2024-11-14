Left Menu

Brazilian Bomber's Connection to January Riot Unveiled

Brazil's Federal Police discovered evidence linking a suspected bomber's attack in Brasilia to the January 8th riot against institutions. Andrei Rodrigues highlighted the importance of retrieving the suspect's phone, as authorities prepare for heightened security during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Evidence found in the home of a suspected suicide bomber suggests a direct connection to a January 8th, 2023 riot against institutions in Brasilia, according to Brazil's Federal Police director.

At a press conference, Andrei Rodrigues stated that ongoing investigations will determine if the bomber acted alone or had help. A crucial piece of evidence, the suspect's phone, has been recovered.

Brazilian authorities have implemented high security measures for the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, a move underscored by the potential threat of further attacks.

