Brazilian Bomber's Connection to January Riot Unveiled

Evidence found in the home of a suspected suicide bomber suggests a direct connection to a January 8th, 2023 riot against institutions in Brasilia, according to Brazil's Federal Police director.

At a press conference, Andrei Rodrigues stated that ongoing investigations will determine if the bomber acted alone or had help. A crucial piece of evidence, the suspect's phone, has been recovered.

Brazilian authorities have implemented high security measures for the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, a move underscored by the potential threat of further attacks.

