Consumer Regulator Probes Ola Electric Amid Complaints Over Service Shortcomings

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated a detailed investigation into Ola Electric following complaints of service and product deficiencies. Concerns have been raised over the alleged whitewashing of consumer grievances, prompting the regulator to take action.

The directive was issued by CCPA's Chief, Nidhi Khare, and the investigation will be led by the Director-General (Investigation) who also heads the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The order mandates a report submission within 15 days.

This move follows a significant number of complaints, amounting to over 10,000, submitted to the National Consumer Helpline. Ola Electric reported a 99.1% resolution rate, but consumer feedback highlighted dissatisfaction, prompting further scrutiny.

