Consumer Regulator Probes Ola Electric Amid Complaints Over Service Shortcomings

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) is investigating Ola Electric over alleged service deficiencies. Following complaints from consumers claiming unresolved issues, the CCPA has directed an investigation led by the Bureau of Indian Standards. The probe report is expected within 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:51 IST
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated a detailed investigation into Ola Electric following complaints of service and product deficiencies. Concerns have been raised over the alleged whitewashing of consumer grievances, prompting the regulator to take action.

The directive was issued by CCPA's Chief, Nidhi Khare, and the investigation will be led by the Director-General (Investigation) who also heads the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The order mandates a report submission within 15 days.

This move follows a significant number of complaints, amounting to over 10,000, submitted to the National Consumer Helpline. Ola Electric reported a 99.1% resolution rate, but consumer feedback highlighted dissatisfaction, prompting further scrutiny.

