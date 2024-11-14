Bihar Police Crackdown: 35 Arrested in SSC Exam Malpractice Raid
Bihar Police arrested 35 individuals involved in malpractices during an SSC Multi-Tasking Staff exam in Purnea. Among those arrested were 12 imposters, seven exam centre employees, candidates, and other private persons. Seized items included cheques, laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, cash, and vehicles.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Police have detained 35 individuals suspected of engaging in fraudulent activities during a Central Staff Selection Commission's Multi-Tasking Staff examination in Purnea district, authorities divulged on Thursday.
Among the apprehended were 12 individuals posing as imposters, seven examination centre staff members, 12 candidates, and six other private individuals, according to police reports. The operation led to the seizure of a variety of evidence including 12 blank cheques, three laptops, 18 mobile phones, 22 ATM cards, 52 Aadhaar cards, a printer, multiple vehicles, and Rs 4.20 lakh in cash.
Purnea Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya K. Sharma, explained how the arrest occurred after receiving intelligence about the illegal activities. A police team searched the Purnea Digital Examination Centre and discovered 12 imposters completing exams on behalf of genuine candidates, resulting in immediate arrests. Further inquiry exposed coerced candidates working in a nearby building and implicated several exam centre employees, leading to additional arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Upholds Cheating and Forgery Case Against KJS Cement Directors
Angioplasty Malpractice in Ahmedabad: Hospital Faces Legal Action
CGHS Suspends 19 Delhi-NCR Hospitals for Fraudulent Activities
Odisha Cabinet Enacts Strict Law to Curb Exam Malpractice
Supreme Court Seeks UP Govt Response on Remo D'Souza Cheating Case