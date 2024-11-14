Bihar Police Crackdown: 35 Arrested in SSC Exam Malpractice Raid

Bihar Police have detained 35 individuals suspected of engaging in fraudulent activities during a Central Staff Selection Commission's Multi-Tasking Staff examination in Purnea district, authorities divulged on Thursday.

Among the apprehended were 12 individuals posing as imposters, seven examination centre staff members, 12 candidates, and six other private individuals, according to police reports. The operation led to the seizure of a variety of evidence including 12 blank cheques, three laptops, 18 mobile phones, 22 ATM cards, 52 Aadhaar cards, a printer, multiple vehicles, and Rs 4.20 lakh in cash.

Purnea Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya K. Sharma, explained how the arrest occurred after receiving intelligence about the illegal activities. A police team searched the Purnea Digital Examination Centre and discovered 12 imposters completing exams on behalf of genuine candidates, resulting in immediate arrests. Further inquiry exposed coerced candidates working in a nearby building and implicated several exam centre employees, leading to additional arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)