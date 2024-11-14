The Onion's Infowars Takeover: Transforming Disinformation

In a headline that might be mistaken for satire, The Onion has officially purchased Infowars, the notorious platform once led by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. This development comes after Jones filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022, following court orders to pay $1.5 billion in damages for defaming Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' families.

The Onion intends to overhaul the site, infusing its signature brand of satirical 'disinformation' and putting an end to Jones' controversial broadcasting. The families of eight Sandy Hook victims openly supported the acquisition, highlighting their priority to dismantle Jones' 'misinformation machine.'

Following a court-supervised auction, the financial specifics of the purchase have not been revealed. However, the deal will see The Onion gain control over Infowars' intellectual properties and assets. With Everytown for Gun Safety as the new exclusive advertiser, the relaunch is slated for January, marking a significant shift in the platform's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)