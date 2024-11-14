Left Menu

The Onion's Infowars Takeover: Transforming Disinformation

The Onion acquired Infowars in a bankruptcy auction following conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' legal troubles. The deal aims to replace Infowars' misinformation with satirical content. Connecticut families supported the acquisition to end Jones' misinformation. Financial terms are undisclosed. Everytown for Gun Safety will exclusively advertise. Jones vows to continue broadcasting elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:43 IST
In a headline that might be mistaken for satire, The Onion has officially purchased Infowars, the notorious platform once led by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. This development comes after Jones filed for bankruptcy protection in 2022, following court orders to pay $1.5 billion in damages for defaming Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' families.

The Onion intends to overhaul the site, infusing its signature brand of satirical 'disinformation' and putting an end to Jones' controversial broadcasting. The families of eight Sandy Hook victims openly supported the acquisition, highlighting their priority to dismantle Jones' 'misinformation machine.'

Following a court-supervised auction, the financial specifics of the purchase have not been revealed. However, the deal will see The Onion gain control over Infowars' intellectual properties and assets. With Everytown for Gun Safety as the new exclusive advertiser, the relaunch is slated for January, marking a significant shift in the platform's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

