Creative Protests Ignite Change at UPPSC

Government job aspirants in Uttar Pradesh demonstrated creativity in their protests against the UPPSC, using catchy slogans and unique expressions. Their persistence over four days led to the Commission agreeing to conduct the PCS Pre exam as before and postponing the RO-ARO exam for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:06 IST
Creative Protests Ignite Change at UPPSC
  • Country:
  • India

For four days, government job aspirants staged a creative protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office. Displaying placards with inventive slogans, they voiced their demands.

Among the demonstrators, a woman carried a placard with the slogan, ''The desire for revolution is in our hearts; let's see how strong the Commission's will is.'' Meanwhile, another student advocated for a single-shift exam schedule.

The creative persistence of the students was eventually acknowledged, as the UPPSC agreed to maintain the status quo for the PCS Pre exam and, citing a committee review, postponed the RO-ARO exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

