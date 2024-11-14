Creative Protests Ignite Change at UPPSC

For four days, government job aspirants staged a creative protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office. Displaying placards with inventive slogans, they voiced their demands.

Among the demonstrators, a woman carried a placard with the slogan, ''The desire for revolution is in our hearts; let's see how strong the Commission's will is.'' Meanwhile, another student advocated for a single-shift exam schedule.

The creative persistence of the students was eventually acknowledged, as the UPPSC agreed to maintain the status quo for the PCS Pre exam and, citing a committee review, postponed the RO-ARO exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)