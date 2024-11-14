Left Menu

Pentagon's Silent Battle: Rising Military Suicides in 2023

In 2023, suicides in the US military increased, continuing a persistent trend despite ongoing prevention efforts by the Pentagon. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin highlights the urgency of addressing this issue. The Defense Department is working on mental health initiatives and firearm safety programs, though significant measures remain unimplemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Suicide rates within the United States military rose in 2023, reflecting a troubling pattern that the Pentagon has struggled to reverse, as detailed in a Thursday report from the Defense Department. This increase follows a slight decline in the previous year, signaling an ongoing challenge for military leadership.

While suicide numbers and rates per 100,000 active-duty members increased, the rise wasn't statistically notable. An uptick also occurred within the Reserves, contrasting a minor decrease in the National Guard. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, acknowledging the issue as a priority, emphasized the urgent need for expanded suicide prevention and postvention measures in his responding statement.

Despite initiating various mental health and firearm safety programs, including providing gun locks and enhancing education, many have yet to be fully implemented. Recommendations from an independent committee, such as strict firearm regulations for service members, have not been executed. Hiring efforts for prevention staff continue, with goals to expand personnel by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

