Destruction in Odesa: Russian Drone Strikes Leave Devastation

Russian drone strikes targeted a residential building and energy installations in and around Odesa's Black Sea port on Thursday night, leading to one fatality and at least two injuries, according to local officials. The attack also disabled a boiler plant crucial for heating the area.

Oleh Kiper, Odesa's Regional Governor, reported via Telegram that homes, a church, and vehicles sustained damage, and fires erupted in several spots. The main pipeline for heating supplies suffered harm, resulting in the shutdown of one of the city's boiler facilities.

Emergency crews are managing the aftermath of what Governor Kiper labeled a 'mass attack.' Unofficial sources shared videos showing a building engulfed in flames, with firefighting teams responding on-site. Ukrainian authorities had previously issued warnings about drones approaching Odesa before the air-raid alert was lifted 40 minutes later.

