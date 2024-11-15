Left Menu

Destruction in Odesa: Russian Drone Strikes Leave Devastation

Russian drones attacked Odesa, striking a residential area and energy facilities, resulting in casualties and significant damage, including the shutdown of a vital heating plant. Fires broke out in various locations, and emergency services responded to the widespread destruction caused by the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:11 IST
Destruction in Odesa: Russian Drone Strikes Leave Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian drone strikes targeted a residential building and energy installations in and around Odesa's Black Sea port on Thursday night, leading to one fatality and at least two injuries, according to local officials. The attack also disabled a boiler plant crucial for heating the area.

Oleh Kiper, Odesa's Regional Governor, reported via Telegram that homes, a church, and vehicles sustained damage, and fires erupted in several spots. The main pipeline for heating supplies suffered harm, resulting in the shutdown of one of the city's boiler facilities.

Emergency crews are managing the aftermath of what Governor Kiper labeled a 'mass attack.' Unofficial sources shared videos showing a building engulfed in flames, with firefighting teams responding on-site. Ukrainian authorities had previously issued warnings about drones approaching Odesa before the air-raid alert was lifted 40 minutes later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024