Palm Springs Approves Historic Reparations for Section 14 Residents

The Palm Springs city council agreed on a $5.9 million reparations settlement for former residents of the Section 14 neighborhood, who lost their homes in the 1960s due to commercial development. This move is symbolic, acknowledging the city's role in displacing hundreds of residents, mostly Black and Latino families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:55 IST
The Palm Springs city council has unanimously approved a historic $5.9 million reparations settlement for former residents of the Section 14 neighborhood. This acknowledgment comes after decades of advocacy from those who were displaced when their mostly Black and Latino community was cleared for commercial development in the 1960s.

Residents and their descendants will receive compensation from the settlement, although Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein emphasized that no financial amount can truly remedy past injustices. The settlement also includes a $21 million package for housing and small business support aimed at assisting these former residents and their families.

The reparations package is a rare move in the U.S. and was praised by Areva Martin, a civil rights attorney, who highlighted its significance in recognizing past wrongs and taking steps toward justice. The settlement reflects a broader trend as similar actions are taken in other regions, such as Los Angeles County's recent reparative land purchase for another African-American family.

