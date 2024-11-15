Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Assam's Multi-Crore Online Trading Scam

The CBI has arrested Gopal Paul in a Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam in Assam. Investigations, passed from Assam Police to CBI, have expanded to 41 cases involving illegal deposit schemes. The agency has conducted searches, seized electronic devices, and traced data of defrauded investors.

Updated: 15-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:15 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced a significant breakthrough in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam in Assam, apprehending a key suspect, Gopal Paul, in Siliguri. The arrest links Paul to the AJRS Marketing case, one of the 41 cases under CBI's widened probe into fraudulent deposit schemes.

Initially, the Assam Police handled the investigation, arresting several prime suspects, including Deepankar Barman. However, following the government's recommendation, the CBI took over and intensified its efforts, conducting searches across 92 locations in five states and recovering evidence including 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, seven hard drives, and 11 laptops.

The CBI has uncovered detailed databases of investors duped by the scams. The investigation has so far seen the arrest of around 18 individuals, as authorities aim to bring all involved to justice. The scandal emerged after investors accused stock company officials of failing to provide promised returns, leading to swift police and CBI action.

