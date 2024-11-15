Major Seizure of Illegal Tobacco in Maharashtra's Palghar District
Police in Palghar, Maharashtra, have confiscated illegal tobacco products valued at over Rs 15 lakh. The discovery occurred during a routine check of a parked tempo in Talasari along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, resulting in the arrest of the driver and seizure of the vehicle.
In a significant operation, the Maharashtra police successfully intercepted illegal tobacco products valued at over Rs 15 lakh in the Palghar district, according to official reports.
The bust occurred on Wednesday in the Talasari area, when a patrolling team, suspecting illicit activity, inspected a tempo parked on a service road bordering the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.
Superintendent Balasaheb Patil of Palghar Rural confirmed that the illegal goods were confiscated, the vehicle seized, and the driver subsequently taken into custody.
