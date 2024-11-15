Major Seizure of Illegal Tobacco in Maharashtra's Palghar District

In a significant operation, the Maharashtra police successfully intercepted illegal tobacco products valued at over Rs 15 lakh in the Palghar district, according to official reports.

The bust occurred on Wednesday in the Talasari area, when a patrolling team, suspecting illicit activity, inspected a tempo parked on a service road bordering the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Superintendent Balasaheb Patil of Palghar Rural confirmed that the illegal goods were confiscated, the vehicle seized, and the driver subsequently taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)