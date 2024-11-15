Left Menu

Operation Sagar Manthan: Major Drug Seizure Off Gujarat Coast

A joint anti-narcotics operation intercepted around 700 kg of methamphetamine and arrested eight Iranian nationals off Gujarat's coast. The Narcotics Control Bureau, Navy, and Gujarat Police collaborated in the operation, exemplifying the government's anti-drug efforts in line with PM Modi's vision for a drug-free India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A collaborative crackdown involving anti-narcotics forces resulted in the confiscation of approximately 700 kilograms of drugs and the apprehension of eight Iranian nationals near India's Gujarat coast.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) declared the success of 'Sagar Manthan - 4', an operation set in motion through intelligence insights. This led to the Navy identifying and intercepting a suspicious vessel with the help of maritime patrol assets.

The operation is highlighted as a testament to the Indian government's determination towards a drug-free nation, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah commending the agencies' coordination in dismantling an international drug cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

