Operation Sagar Manthan: Major Drug Seizure Off Gujarat Coast

A collaborative crackdown involving anti-narcotics forces resulted in the confiscation of approximately 700 kilograms of drugs and the apprehension of eight Iranian nationals near India's Gujarat coast.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) declared the success of 'Sagar Manthan - 4', an operation set in motion through intelligence insights. This led to the Navy identifying and intercepting a suspicious vessel with the help of maritime patrol assets.

The operation is highlighted as a testament to the Indian government's determination towards a drug-free nation, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah commending the agencies' coordination in dismantling an international drug cartel.

(With inputs from agencies.)