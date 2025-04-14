Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 300 kg of Methamphetamine Seized in Arabian Sea

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, over 300 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 1,800 crore was seized by joint efforts of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard in the Arabian Sea. The drugs were jettisoned by fleeing Pakistani smugglers near the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic drug bust, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard jointly seized over 300 kg of methamphetamine, valued at Rs 1,800 crore, that was dumped into the Arabian Sea by fleeing Pakistani smugglers. This operation took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line, officials reported on Monday.

The Indian Coast Guard has confirmed that the drugs were intended to be transferred mid-sea from a boat headed from Pakistan's Pasni port to another vessel en route to Tamil Nadu. Despite the smugglers' attempt to ditch the narcotics upon realizing the pursuit, authorities successfully recovered the dumped contraband.

The seizure underscores the challenges of maritime drug trafficking and the vigilance needed to combat it. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sunil Joshi, noted the contraband was sealed in such a manner to ensure buoyancy, facilitating subsequent recovery despite adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

