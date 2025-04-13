Left Menu

DRI's Massive Methamphetamine Bust in Mizoram: A Cross-Border Trafficking Crackdown

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 52.67 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 52.67 crore, in Mizoram. The drugs were smuggled from Myanmar via Zokhawthar. Tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine. The truck's driver and assistant were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has carried out a significant drug bust, confiscating 52.67 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at a staggering Rs 52.67 crore in international markets, just outside Aizawl, Mizoram, according to the finance ministry.

Investigations have revealed that the narcotics were smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector. During a late-night operation on April 11, DRI officers intercepted a 12-wheeler truck carrying the drugs. Hidden within the truck's tarpaulin, they discovered 53 brick-sized packets marked with inscriptions like "3030 Export Only" and "999", along with diamond symbols, containing orange-pink tablets confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The truck, originating from the sensitive border town of Zokhawthar near the Indo-Myanmar border and en route to Tripura, was stopped before leaving Mizoram. The driver and his assistant were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. The seizure is part of a broader crackdown on methamphetamine smuggling in the region, with DRI having seized 148.50 kg of the drug this year alone.

