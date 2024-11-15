Left Menu

Urgency in Filling Consumer Commission Vacancies Across India

The Union government has directed states to expedite appointments for over 600 vacant positions in consumer commissions. Vacancies threaten consumer rights protection, with 18 state and 162 district President positions unfilled. Efforts to tackle this include utilizing Section 32 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:06 IST
Nidhi Khare Image Credit: Twitter(@jagograhakjago)
  • India

The Union government has flagged a growing concern over the escalating number of vacancies in state and district consumer commissions, directing states to speed up the appointment process for 663 unfilled positions to safeguard consumer rights.

In a meeting with state officials, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare highlighted the urgency to fill 18 President and 56 member roles at the state level, along with 162 President and 427 member vacancies at the district level. The inefficiency in consumer dispute handling due to these vacancies was a focal point of the discussion.

Khare pointed out the importance of promptly addressing these gaps to ensure the smooth operation of consumer commissions, suggesting that the additional charge provisions outlined in Section 32 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, be utilized. The ministry has pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to guarantee a streamlined and transparent appointment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

