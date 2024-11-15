Corruption Crackdown in Croatia: Health Minster Among Suspects

A senior Croatian state official and several others have been detained over corruption suspicions, the nation's anti-graft authorities announced on Friday.

While the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime, or USKOK, did not disclose the identities of those arrested, local media indicated that Health Minister Vili Beros was among them. Other individuals reportedly include doctors and hospital managers, as per the Jutarnji List daily newspaper.

The police reportedly raided Beros' residence in Zagreb at the break of dawn on Friday. The ongoing investigation is centered around suspected graft in procurement deals affecting Croatian hospitals. Further details have yet to emerge as the investigation proceeds.

