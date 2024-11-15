Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown in Croatia: Health Minster Among Suspects

A senior Croatian official, reportedly Health Minister Vili Beros, and several others have been detained over corruption suspicions. The investigation centers on potential graft in hospital procurement deals, with police raiding the minister's home in Zagreb. Details remain sparse as the probe unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:39 IST
Corruption Crackdown in Croatia: Health Minster Among Suspects
corruption investigations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A senior Croatian state official and several others have been detained over corruption suspicions, the nation's anti-graft authorities announced on Friday.

While the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime, or USKOK, did not disclose the identities of those arrested, local media indicated that Health Minister Vili Beros was among them. Other individuals reportedly include doctors and hospital managers, as per the Jutarnji List daily newspaper.

The police reportedly raided Beros' residence in Zagreb at the break of dawn on Friday. The ongoing investigation is centered around suspected graft in procurement deals affecting Croatian hospitals. Further details have yet to emerge as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024