Corruption Scandal: Inspector Nabbed for iPhone Bribery

A police inspector in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly accepting an iPhone 16 Pro worth Rs 1.44 lakh as a bribe from a fuel dealer. The inspector, Dinesh Kubavat, threatened to shut the dealer's business if the bribe was not given. He was caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:28 IST
A police inspector in Gujarat faces serious charges after being detained for corruption by the Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). The officer, identified as Dinesh Kubavat, allegedly demanded and accepted an iPhone 16 Pro, valued at Rs 1.44 lakh, as a bribe from a licensed fuel dealer.

Kubavat is associated with the Marine police station located at Dholai port in Navsari district. The undercover operation by ACB officials led to his arrest after he was caught red-handed accepting the high-end smartphone from the complainant, a licensed Light Diesel Oil dealer supplying fuel to boat owners.

The inspector had reportedly summoned the dealer to the Marine police station, under the pretext of reviewing his business-related documents. During the meeting, Kubavat allegedly threatened to close down the dealer's operations if he refused to comply with the bribe demand. Following a strategic setup by the ACB, he was apprehended within his station chamber.

