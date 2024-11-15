Corruption Scandal: Inspector Nabbed for iPhone Bribery

A police inspector in Gujarat faces serious charges after being detained for corruption by the Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). The officer, identified as Dinesh Kubavat, allegedly demanded and accepted an iPhone 16 Pro, valued at Rs 1.44 lakh, as a bribe from a licensed fuel dealer.

Kubavat is associated with the Marine police station located at Dholai port in Navsari district. The undercover operation by ACB officials led to his arrest after he was caught red-handed accepting the high-end smartphone from the complainant, a licensed Light Diesel Oil dealer supplying fuel to boat owners.

The inspector had reportedly summoned the dealer to the Marine police station, under the pretext of reviewing his business-related documents. During the meeting, Kubavat allegedly threatened to close down the dealer's operations if he refused to comply with the bribe demand. Following a strategic setup by the ACB, he was apprehended within his station chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)