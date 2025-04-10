ACB Uncovers Illicit Wealth of Public Works Engineer
The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches on PWD executive engineer Hariprasad Meena, uncovering assets worth Rs 4 crore. Meena is alleged to possess luxury vehicles, real estate, and has made expensive foreign trips, all exceeding his known income. The investigation spans multiple bank accounts and properties.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed searches at the residences and offices of Public Works Department's executive engineer Hariprasad Meena on Thursday, leading to the discovery of substantial assets surpassing his reported earnings.
Director General of ACB, Ravi Prakash Meharda, stated that preliminary findings indicate Meena accumulated nearly Rs 4 crore, approximately 200% more than his earnings since beginning his government tenure.
The searches revealed ownership of luxury vehicles and properties, with expensive investments in foreign travel, suggesting financial irregularities and meriting further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
