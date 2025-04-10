Left Menu

ACB Uncovers Illicit Wealth of Public Works Engineer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches on PWD executive engineer Hariprasad Meena, uncovering assets worth Rs 4 crore. Meena is alleged to possess luxury vehicles, real estate, and has made expensive foreign trips, all exceeding his known income. The investigation spans multiple bank accounts and properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:39 IST
ACB Uncovers Illicit Wealth of Public Works Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed searches at the residences and offices of Public Works Department's executive engineer Hariprasad Meena on Thursday, leading to the discovery of substantial assets surpassing his reported earnings.

Director General of ACB, Ravi Prakash Meharda, stated that preliminary findings indicate Meena accumulated nearly Rs 4 crore, approximately 200% more than his earnings since beginning his government tenure.

The searches revealed ownership of luxury vehicles and properties, with expensive investments in foreign travel, suggesting financial irregularities and meriting further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025