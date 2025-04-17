Apple CEO's Concern Over Tariff Impact on iPhone Prices
Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, discussed the potential effects of tariffs on iPhone pricing with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to sources cited by the Washington Post. This conversation highlights the ongoing concerns within the tech industry about the financial ramifications of President Trump's trade policies.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent discussion, Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his concern regarding the impact of tariffs on iPhone prices during a call with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The conversation took place last week, highlighting the tech giant's apprehension over President Donald Trump's trade policies.
As reported by the Washington Post, two individuals familiar with the call disclosed this information, shedding light on the delicate balance multinational companies like Apple must maintain amid shifting economic strategies.
This issue underscores broader industry apprehensions about the economic ripple effects of the current administration's tariffs, with potential repercussions for consumer pricing and global market stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariffs Spark Global Business Uncertainty, Pressure On Prices
Car Prices Surge Amid Rising Costs and Safety Demands
Sneaker Shock: Trump's Tariff Hike Sends Prices Soaring
The Impact of Tariffs on iPhone Prices: A Looming Threat for Apple
Sneaker Prices Set to Rise Amid New U.S. Tariffs on Asian Imports