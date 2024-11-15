Delhi Court to Resume Sexual Harassment Case Against Former WFI Chief

The legal battle intensifies as a Delhi court prepares to reconvene on November 26 to hear the testimony of one among six female wrestlers who have brought allegations of sexual harassment against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Presided over by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya, the proceedings follow a prior session held in-chamber on November 14, where the statement of one complainant was recorded. Earlier, on May 21, the court had officially framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh.

Singh, who has denied the allegations and sought trial, is also facing charges of criminal intimidation. The co-accused, former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, likewise faces charges associated with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)