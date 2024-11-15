Left Menu

Delhi Court to Resume Sexual Harassment Case Against Former WFI Chief

A Delhi court is set to resume proceedings on November 26 for a sexual harassment case involving former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused by six female wrestlers. The court had previously framed charges including sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:40 IST
Delhi Court to Resume Sexual Harassment Case Against Former WFI Chief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The legal battle intensifies as a Delhi court prepares to reconvene on November 26 to hear the testimony of one among six female wrestlers who have brought allegations of sexual harassment against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Presided over by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya, the proceedings follow a prior session held in-chamber on November 14, where the statement of one complainant was recorded. Earlier, on May 21, the court had officially framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh.

Singh, who has denied the allegations and sought trial, is also facing charges of criminal intimidation. The co-accused, former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, likewise faces charges associated with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024