Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Assault on Minor

A court sentenced Kapil, a youth from Ballabgarh, to 20 years for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2021. The Additional Sessions Judge fined him Rs 70,000. Police registered the case after the victim narrated the incident to her parents in June 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:55 IST
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Assault on Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A youth from Ballabgarh, identified as Kapil, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a local court for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2021. The verdict was announced on Wednesday by Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal, who also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict.

The case dates back to June 7, 2021, when the incident occurred. Police reports state that the girl's father was fixing a street light issue when Kapil, under the pretense of offering the child a cake, lured her into his car and assaulted her. The girl later reported the ordeal to her parents, leading to her being hospitalized.

An FIR was filed on June 8, 2021, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Women police station in Ballabhgarh. According to Public Prosecutor Ravinder Gupta, strong evidence and 33 witnesses contributed to the court's decision to convict Kapil, underscoring the gravity of his crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024