Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Assault on Minor

A youth from Ballabgarh, identified as Kapil, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a local court for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2021. The verdict was announced on Wednesday by Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal, who also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict.

The case dates back to June 7, 2021, when the incident occurred. Police reports state that the girl's father was fixing a street light issue when Kapil, under the pretense of offering the child a cake, lured her into his car and assaulted her. The girl later reported the ordeal to her parents, leading to her being hospitalized.

An FIR was filed on June 8, 2021, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Women police station in Ballabhgarh. According to Public Prosecutor Ravinder Gupta, strong evidence and 33 witnesses contributed to the court's decision to convict Kapil, underscoring the gravity of his crime.

