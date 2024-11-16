Rescue Team Mobilized for Stilfontein Mine Crisis

The South African government announced on Friday the formation of a team, including mine rescue experts, to devise a plan to rescue illegal miners trapped in a disused gold mine.

This marks a change from earlier in the week when officials had closed off mine entrances to compel miners to surface for arrest, as part of Operation 'Close the Hole.' Officials had anticipated between 350 and 400 miners remained underground, adjusting from an initial estimate of up to 4,000.

Led by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, a government delegation addressed community members and miners' families, emphasizing both the criminal aspect of illegal mining and the urgent need to ensure safety. Mchunu described the operation's peril due to the depth of the mineshaft and potential for armed resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)