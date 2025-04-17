Minister Mchunu Assesses Policing in Nelson Mandela Bay Amid Crime Surge

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has wrapped up a series of strategic engagements in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality as part of a focused effort to strengthen crime prevention, improve community safety, and enhance collaboration between law enforcement and local stakeholders.

The visit, which took place on Wednesday, marked a significant step in the national government’s drive to tackle serious crime in hotspots across the country. Minister Mchunu was joined by senior members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), including representatives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), for a high-level briefing on the state of policing in the metro.

Focus on Violent Crime and Ongoing Interventions

During the briefing, Minister Mchunu was presented with updated crime statistics that revealed concerning trends in violent and organized crimes, including murder, kidnappings, extortion, and gang-related incidents. Special attention was given to so-called "insurance murders," a criminal phenomenon where individuals are murdered to claim life insurance payouts. SAPS investigations have led to the enrollment of seven cases on the court roll in connection with such incidents, with six suspects already implicated.

The Minister was also informed of current crime-fighting strategies being implemented in the metro. These include enhanced intelligence-led operations, increased visible policing in high-risk areas, and strengthened partnerships with specialized units like the Hawks and the Anti-Gang Unit. Local police management stressed that these interventions are already yielding results in disrupting criminal networks and improving response times to violent crimes.

Business Community Voices Concerns and Cooperation

As part of his agenda, Minister Mchunu met with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to hear firsthand how crime is affecting the local economy and business operations. The Chamber shared challenges faced by their members, particularly regarding extortion rackets, vandalism, and threats to employee safety. However, they also acknowledged the productive working relationship that has been cultivated with SAPS.

The Chamber proposed further initiatives aimed at bolstering the public-private partnership in fighting crime. These included the possible expansion of surveillance infrastructure, information-sharing systems, and community policing forums.

Minister Mchunu welcomed the business sector’s willingness to collaborate and stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder approaches to sustainable crime prevention.

Engagement With Community Stakeholders

In a final session for the day, the Minister convened a diverse gathering of community stakeholders, including representatives from faith-based organizations, civil society groups, and the Chinese community. This meeting came in the wake of recent incidents involving kidnappings of foreign nationals, including Chinese businesspeople, as well as a spate of robberies targeting places of worship.

Community leaders expressed concern over the growing sense of insecurity among residents and congregants, urging law enforcement to ramp up both visibility and community engagement. Minister Mchunu reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that all people in South Africa—regardless of their nationality, religion, or social standing—are protected.

“The safety of every person in this municipality is non-negotiable,” Mchunu said. “We will not tolerate criminal elements preying on our communities. We are stepping up our efforts to root them out.”

High-Risk Rescue Operation Commended

The day’s engagements followed a high-stakes rescue mission in Gqeberha on Tuesday, during which an American citizen who had been kidnapped was successfully rescued by a coordinated SAPS team. According to a SAPS statement, the suspects opened fire on law enforcement officers during the operation, leading to the fatal shooting of three of the five suspects. Two suspects escaped and remain at large, with a manhunt currently underway.

Minister Mchunu lauded the swift and courageous action of the involved units, including the Hawks and the Task Force, describing the operation as an example of exemplary police work.

“The disciplined execution and bravery shown by our officers in this operation demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism and an unwavering commitment to justice,” he said.

Looking Ahead

In closing, Minister Mchunu emphasized that the fight against crime in Nelson Mandela Bay and across South Africa will require the combined efforts of law enforcement, communities, and all sectors of society. He pledged ongoing oversight and support from the Ministry of Police to ensure that the momentum built during this visit translates into real and lasting improvements in public safety.

Further follow-up engagements and operational reviews are expected in the coming weeks as part of the Ministry’s broader Crime Prevention Strategy.