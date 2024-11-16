Left Menu

Mystery in Manipur: Bodies Found in River Jiri

Three unidentified bodies were found floating in River Jiri, Manipur. The bodies of a woman and two children were taken to Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for postmortem. They might belong to some of the six missing people from Manipur's Jiribam district. Identification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three bodies were discovered floating in River Jiri, in Manipur's Jiribam district, and were transported to the Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for postmortem analysis, officials revealed on Saturday.

The bodies, which remain unidentified, include a woman and two children, and were brought to Silchar late Friday. They have been kept in the hospital morgue for examination.

Officials suspect the remains could belong to three of the six individuals who disappeared from Manipur's Jiribam district earlier in the week. Confirmation depends on further forensic work, as photographs have been collected for potential identification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

