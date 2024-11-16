Mystery in Manipur: Bodies Found in River Jiri

Three bodies were discovered floating in River Jiri, in Manipur's Jiribam district, and were transported to the Silchar Medical College Hospital in Assam for postmortem analysis, officials revealed on Saturday.

The bodies, which remain unidentified, include a woman and two children, and were brought to Silchar late Friday. They have been kept in the hospital morgue for examination.

Officials suspect the remains could belong to three of the six individuals who disappeared from Manipur's Jiribam district earlier in the week. Confirmation depends on further forensic work, as photographs have been collected for potential identification.

