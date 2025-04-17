Left Menu

Harvard Morgue Scandal: Ex-Manager Admits Guilt in Grisly Cadaver Scheme

Cedric Lodge, a former manager at Harvard Medical School's morgue, has agreed to plead guilty to selling and transporting stolen body parts across state lines. This follows accusations of him selling organs from donated cadavers for medical research. Lodge faces up to 10 years in prison.

17-04-2025
Cedric Lodge, a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, has agreed to plead guilty to charges of stealing and selling body parts from cadavers. The plea agreement was filed in federal court, ending plans for a scheduled trial.

Lodge, who managed the morgue for over two decades, admitted to transporting stolen goods across state lines, a crime carrying a potential 10-year prison sentence. Prosecutors revealed Lodge allowed buyers to examine and purchase human remains, which were then resold.

Following Lodge's arrest, approximately a dozen families sued Harvard, accusing the school of mishandling remains, but a judge dismissed the lawsuits. A decision from Massachusetts' highest court on whether to reopen the cases is pending.

