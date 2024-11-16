Mystery at the Confluence: Unidentified Bodies Found Near Manipur-Assam Border

Three bodies believed to belong to six missing individuals from Jiribam district were discovered near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border, officials revealed on Saturday.

Authorities in Jiribam district reported that the bodies of a woman and two children were found approximately 16 kilometers from Borobekra on Friday evening, located at the site where the group of six had been reported missing earlier this week.

While the identities of the bodies remain unknown, their photos have been collected for identification purposes, with further confirmation pending postmortem results at Assam's Silchar Medical College Hospital. The discovery has stirred rising tensions across Imphal Valley, prompting state authorities to declare a school and college holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)