Mystery at the Confluence: Unidentified Bodies Found Near Manipur-Assam Border

Three unidentified bodies, believed to be among six missing persons from Jiribam district, were discovered near the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur. The bodies, found 16 km from Borobekra, have been sent to Silchar Medical College for postmortem. Tensions have increased as locals await identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three bodies believed to belong to six missing individuals from Jiribam district were discovered near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border, officials revealed on Saturday.

Authorities in Jiribam district reported that the bodies of a woman and two children were found approximately 16 kilometers from Borobekra on Friday evening, located at the site where the group of six had been reported missing earlier this week.

While the identities of the bodies remain unknown, their photos have been collected for identification purposes, with further confirmation pending postmortem results at Assam's Silchar Medical College Hospital. The discovery has stirred rising tensions across Imphal Valley, prompting state authorities to declare a school and college holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

