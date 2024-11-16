Left Menu

CCTV Captures Gokulpuri Petrol Pump Shooting

A shooting at a petrol pump in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri injured employee Ansul Rathi. Four men on motorcycles fired 16 rounds, hitting the pump office. Rathi sustained injuries from glass shrapnel but is stable. The incident is believed to be connected to a previous enmity involving the pump's owner.

Updated: 16-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:43 IST
On Friday night, a dramatic shooting incident unfolded at a petrol pump in Gokulpuri, northeast Delhi, leaving an employee injured. CCTV footage captured four men arriving on two motorcycles, with one firing at the office area of the petrol pump.

Ansul Rathi, the injured supervisor, was hit by glass shrapnel in his abdomen and was swiftly taken to GTB hospital, where he is now in stable condition. The shooter, as revealed by the footage, fired a series of 16 rounds.

The police suspect the attack is linked to owner Harish Chaudhary's past conflicts, suggesting a planned assault. Investigation efforts continue as authorities work to uncover further details about the involved parties and motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

