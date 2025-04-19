Rome Talks: The Future of Iran's Nuclear Deal

Iran and the United States are preparing for another round of crucial nuclear talks on Saturday in Rome, as they struggle to resolve their longstanding issues concerning Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The discussions will occur against the backdrop of President Donald Trump's warnings of potential military action if diplomacy fails.

Facilitated by Omani officials, the indirect negotiations will involve Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Last week's initial talks in Muscat were regarded as constructive by both parties, although direct negotiations have not occurred since 2015.

While Iran stresses its commitment to diplomacy and desires a fair nuclear agreement, expectations for a swift resolution are being managed carefully. Senior Iranian officials emphasize the importance of lifting sanctions, with Tehran holding firm on its enrichment rights and missile program. Meanwhile, Israel has not dismissed the possibility of military action, adding another layer of complexity to this diplomatic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)