Controversial Suspension: Officer Under Fire for Assaulting Delivery Boy

The Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar police station has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a delivery boy. The incident, caught on video, led to swift disciplinary action by Assam's DGP. A departmental inquiry is underway, with new measures being implemented, including a personnel change at the station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Officer-in-Charge from Panbazar police station in Assam has been suspended following allegations of assaulting a delivery boy during routine city patrols, official sources confirm.

Assam DGP G P Singh announced the immediate suspension and a departmental inquiry against Inspector Bhargav Borbora after a video showing the incident went viral.

The delivery boy, also a student from Cotton University, reportedly entered a restricted zone accidentally on Friday night, leading to the confrontation. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah has been directed to assign another officer to the station promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

