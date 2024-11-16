Controversial Suspension: Officer Under Fire for Assaulting Delivery Boy
The Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar police station has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a delivery boy. The incident, caught on video, led to swift disciplinary action by Assam's DGP. A departmental inquiry is underway, with new measures being implemented, including a personnel change at the station.
An Officer-in-Charge from Panbazar police station in Assam has been suspended following allegations of assaulting a delivery boy during routine city patrols, official sources confirm.
Assam DGP G P Singh announced the immediate suspension and a departmental inquiry against Inspector Bhargav Borbora after a video showing the incident went viral.
The delivery boy, also a student from Cotton University, reportedly entered a restricted zone accidentally on Friday night, leading to the confrontation. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah has been directed to assign another officer to the station promptly.
