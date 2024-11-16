Clash Erupts Outside Silchar Hospital Over Militants' Bodies

Tensions flared outside Silchar Medical College Hospital as family members of 10 militants slain in a gunfight clashed with police, demanding the return of their relatives' bodies. Witnesses reported chaos as emotions ran high.

Efforts by Assam police to mediate were met with resistance, escalating into stone-pelting that left several injured, including four journalists. Unable to control the situation peacefully, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the agitated crowd.

Ultimately, a resolution was reached to transfer the bodies to Churachandpur with the help of Manipur police, who will oversee the body's airlift process. The situation was later brought under control as families agreed to the logistical solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)