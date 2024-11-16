Clash Erupts Outside Silchar Hospital Over Militants' Bodies
A violent confrontation occurred outside Silchar Medical College Hospital as families of 10 militants killed in a gunfight demanded the return of their bodies. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Agreement was reached for bodies to be handled by Manipur police.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared outside Silchar Medical College Hospital as family members of 10 militants slain in a gunfight clashed with police, demanding the return of their relatives' bodies. Witnesses reported chaos as emotions ran high.
Efforts by Assam police to mediate were met with resistance, escalating into stone-pelting that left several injured, including four journalists. Unable to control the situation peacefully, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the agitated crowd.
Ultimately, a resolution was reached to transfer the bodies to Churachandpur with the help of Manipur police, who will oversee the body's airlift process. The situation was later brought under control as families agreed to the logistical solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kannada Star Darshan Hospitalized Amid Murder Case Controversy
Diwali Blaze: Delhi Hospitals Overwhelmed with Firecracker Burn Cases
Diwali Firecrackers Lead to Surge in Eye Injuries at State Hospital
Death toll from Israeli strikes on central Gaza on Thursday rises to 25, reports AP, citing Palestinian hospital officials. GRS GRS
Two non-local persons shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, say officials.