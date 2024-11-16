Left Menu

Clash Erupts Outside Silchar Hospital Over Militants' Bodies

A violent confrontation occurred outside Silchar Medical College Hospital as families of 10 militants killed in a gunfight demanded the return of their bodies. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Agreement was reached for bodies to be handled by Manipur police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:58 IST
Manipur police
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared outside Silchar Medical College Hospital as family members of 10 militants slain in a gunfight clashed with police, demanding the return of their relatives' bodies. Witnesses reported chaos as emotions ran high.

Efforts by Assam police to mediate were met with resistance, escalating into stone-pelting that left several injured, including four journalists. Unable to control the situation peacefully, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the agitated crowd.

Ultimately, a resolution was reached to transfer the bodies to Churachandpur with the help of Manipur police, who will oversee the body's airlift process. The situation was later brought under control as families agreed to the logistical solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

