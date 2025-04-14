Prompt Response to Fire at Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow
A fire broke out at Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow, prompting immediate action by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Senior officials and firefighting teams are managing the situation as operations continue. No casualties have been reported, with further updates pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire incident at Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday drew immediate attention from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Taking swift action, the Chief Minister ensured that senior officials were dispatched to the site.
The fire brigade team promptly arrived and initiated fire-dousing operations. As of now, no casualties have been reported, offering some relief amidst the tense situation.
Authorities continue their efforts to control the blaze, with more information expected as investigations proceed and officials assess the damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
