Rapid Response Saves Lives: Lokbandhu Hospital Reopens After Fire Scare

On Tuesday morning, Lokbandhu Hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD) in Lucknow reopened its doors, just hours after a fire broke out the previous night. The hospital's director, Sangeeta Gupta, confirmed that all OPD doctors were present, ready to attend to patients.

The blaze impacted three wards, including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), prompting an immediate transfer of all patients to other hospitals. At the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Director Rajesh Srivastava reported 24 incoming patients, two of whom were admitted to the ICU. Tragically, one patient died en route and is set for a postmortem.

Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar conveyed that the fire alert was received at 9:44 pm on Monday, and their teams quickly ensured a safe evacuation. The fire's cause is currently under investigation by a newly formed high-level committee, as stated by UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

