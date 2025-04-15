Left Menu

Rapid Response Saves Lives: Lokbandhu Hospital Reopens After Fire Scare

OPD services at Lucknow's Lokbandhu Hospital resumed swiftly after a fire affected three wards, including the ICU. Quick transfers ensured patient safety, with 200 relocated. An investigation into the fire is underway, and gratitude was expressed for the efficient response, saving many lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:40 IST
Lokbandhu Hospital Director Sangeeta Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday morning, Lokbandhu Hospital's Outpatient Department (OPD) in Lucknow reopened its doors, just hours after a fire broke out the previous night. The hospital's director, Sangeeta Gupta, confirmed that all OPD doctors were present, ready to attend to patients.

The blaze impacted three wards, including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), prompting an immediate transfer of all patients to other hospitals. At the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Director Rajesh Srivastava reported 24 incoming patients, two of whom were admitted to the ICU. Tragically, one patient died en route and is set for a postmortem.

Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar conveyed that the fire alert was received at 9:44 pm on Monday, and their teams quickly ensured a safe evacuation. The fire's cause is currently under investigation by a newly formed high-level committee, as stated by UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

