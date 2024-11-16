Trio on the Run: Kidnapping Case Crackdown in Jabalpur
Two men involved in a Pune kidnapping case were arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, suspected of murdering the victim. The duo, Subham Sonwane and Milind Thorat, were captured with police assistance. Another accomplice, Yogesh Bhame, remains fugitive. The suspects are to be transferred to Pune police custody.
In a dramatic turn of events, two men wanted for a kidnapping case in Pune were apprehended on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The arrest took place on a train, signaling an end to a frantic pursuit by law enforcement.
The suspects, Subham Sonwane, 24, and Milind Thorat, 25, along with an accomplice, are feared to have murdered the kidnapped individual. Acting on a crucial lead provided by Pune police, Jabalpur GRP officers managed to capture the duo on the Godan Express train.
However, a third accused, Yogesh Bhame from Donaje village, remains at large. Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate Bhame as the captured suspects, both from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, await transfer to Pune police for further investigation.
