Mystery Surrounds Traffic Inspector's Death in Malayanur

A traffic sub-inspector named Anbazhagan was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances Saturday at his Malayanur residence.

After applying for a two-day leave, he left for Bhavani to see his wife and daughters, moving thereafter to Malayanur on Friday.

When his family received no communication by Saturday morning, locals alerted the police after finding him unresponsive. The police broke into his home and quickly transported him to Anthiyur's Government Hospital, where he was confirmed dead upon arrival. The police have registered the death as suspicious and launched an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)