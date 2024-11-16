Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Traffic Inspector's Death in Malayanur

Anbazhagan, a traffic Sub Inspector, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Malayanur. He had recently taken leave from duties and went to his home, where he was later found unresponsive. Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Updated: 16-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:12 IST
A traffic sub-inspector named Anbazhagan was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances Saturday at his Malayanur residence.

After applying for a two-day leave, he left for Bhavani to see his wife and daughters, moving thereafter to Malayanur on Friday.

When his family received no communication by Saturday morning, locals alerted the police after finding him unresponsive. The police broke into his home and quickly transported him to Anthiyur's Government Hospital, where he was confirmed dead upon arrival. The police have registered the death as suspicious and launched an investigation.

