Farmers Intensify Protest with Upcoming Fast Unto Death

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha plan to escalate their protest through a fast unto death starting November 26, demanding legal recognition for MSP, pension for farmers, and addressing other grievances. Despite continuing their 'Delhi Chalo' march, there have been no talks with the government since February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:10 IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are set to intensify their ongoing protest by initiating a fast unto death from November 26. Their demands include a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other grievances.

Addressing the media, SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal criticized the government for its inaction on their demands. Dallewal announced his intention to commence the fast at the Khanauri border, emphasizing the prolonged period without dialogue with officials since February 18.

The farmers' demands stretch beyond MSP guarantees. They call for implementing Swaminathan Commission recommendations, pensions for farmers and laborers, a halt on electricity tariff hikes, withdrawal of police charges, and justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, among other issues.

