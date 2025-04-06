Punjab Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Ends Hunger Strike
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a Punjab farmer leader, ended his hunger strike after Union ministers appealed. The fast was started to demand a legal guarantee of the minimum support price for crops. Despite ending the strike, Dallewal emphasized that the agitation continues and called for further support.
In a significant development, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has ended his indefinite hunger strike, which he began on November 26, last year. The conclusion of his fast follows fervent appeals from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu to cease his protest.
Dallewal, addressing a gathering at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Sirhind, reiterated his commitment to the farmers' cause, urging continued agitation for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He acknowledged the support of his followers, describing them as divinely inspired.
Despite health concerns during his prolonged fast, Dallewal resisted ending the strike until now. His decision comes after further assurances from his supporters and a planned meeting between farmer leaders and the central government on May 4 to discuss unresolved demands.
