Houthi Drone Strikes Disrupt Global Trade

Houthi forces have attacked Israel's Eilat with drones, marking a series of assaults in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel and Hamas. These attacks have disrupted global trade routes, particularly in the Red Sea, and caused retaliatory actions from the U.S. and Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Yemen-based Houthi forces have carried out a drone attack on Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat, according to their military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

This assault marks another in a series of operations aimed at international shipping lines in the Red Sea since November, aligning with their support for Palestinians in the conflict with Israel and Hamas.

The impact of these attacks is significant, compelling shipping lines to reroute away from the crucial Suez Canal, and prompting retaliatory strikes from the United States and Britain since February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

