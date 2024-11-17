Trump's Energy Pick: The Rise of Chris Wright

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Chris Wright as energy secretary for his anticipated second administration. Wright, a prominent figure in the fossil fuel sector and top executive at Denver-based Liberty Energy, is known for his staunch support of oil and gas exploration, including controversial fracking methods.

Wright's selection signals a potential shift in energy policy towards aggressive support for traditional fuels, especially considering his opposition to climate change initiatives. This appointment comes amid expectations that Wright will effectively end the current administration's freeze on natural gas export approvals, thus reinforcing America's geopolitical stance.

While conservative voices such as Senator John Barrasso and industry proponents like Harold Hamm endorse Wright, environmental groups express alarm. They argue his nomination contradicts attempts to prioritize sustainable and cleaner energy sources. Observers warn that this could intensify the ongoing debate on US energy strategy and environmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)