Capture of Highway Robbery Kingpin Shakes Punjab

Satpreet Singh, the kingpin of a notorious highway robbery gang, was apprehended by Punjab Police near Lehli village after a shootout. The gang terrorized highways in Punjab and Haryana, committing multiple armed robberies. A pistol and five cartridges were seized, and investigations to catch his accomplices continue.

Updated: 17-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:55 IST
Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PIT) - In a significant law enforcement breakthrough, police nabbed Satpreet Singh, the alleged leader of a notorious highway robbery gang, after a short firefight near Lehli village, Punjab. The capture took place on Sunday, with authorities uncovering a pistol and five cartridges in Singh's possession.

The gang, infamous for targeting vehicles on the Ambala-Dera Bassi Highway, has been involved in numerous armed heists across Punjab and Haryana. Their criminal activities included two late-night robberies this month, where victims were stripped of cash, mobile phones, and gold under threat of gun violence.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest and emphasized the ongoing efforts to identify and detain additional gang members linked to these crimes. The recent events highlight the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing highway thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

