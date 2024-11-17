Supreme Court Demands Action on Delhi's Solid Waste Crisis

The Supreme Court has criticized Delhi agencies for their 'complete failure' in enforcing the 2016 Solid Waste Management Rules. The court has directed the Delhi chief secretary to convene a meeting of all relevant parties to address this critical issue.

The apex court emphasized that the true implementation of the 2016 Rules is crucial for the national capital. Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih warned of harsh orders if authorities do not present a time-bound plan for rule enforcement.

The meeting must be concluded by December 13, with a report detailing timelines for compliance. The court highlighted the severe waste management issues in Delhi, noting the city generates more waste than its processing capacity. This has become a significant concern amid ongoing construction activities contributing further to waste generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)